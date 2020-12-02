Neil Harris’s Cardiff City ran out comfortable winners in their game against Huddersfield Town last night.

It was a poor performance from the Terriers, who failed to back up their impressive win over Middlesbrough at the weekend.

How the game panned out…

The visitors looked bright, particularly in the early stages, and came close through former Cardiff man Danny Ward.

And while the Yorkshire side dominated possession, the Bluebirds remained patient throughout the match. And they took the lead through Keiffer Moore just after the half hour mark, with the Welshman latching onto a cross from Sheyi Ojo.

Huddersfield could have responded with an effort from Carel Eiting however didn’t lead to a goal. It would have been the Dutchman’s fourth goal in his last five outings.

And the visitors were to be punished. Ojo and Moore linking up again, with the latter adding his second of the game. This a fatal blow for Huddersfield who had dominated the flow of the game but hadn’t taken their chances.

And the hots still had time to add a third, German striker Robert Glatzel beating young centre back Rarmani Edmonds-Green for pace, before firing in off the crossbar.

Big win for Harris

A big win for the side from Wales, who climb above Huddersfield in the league table. Harris can surely be pleased with how his team performed tonight, particularly the link up play between Ojo and Moore, which proved fatal for the visitors on the night.

As for Huddersfield, this result proves to Carlos Corberan that work still needs to be done, as the Terriers seem incapable of going on a run of consistent form. They have a chance to bounce back when they host QPR at the weekend. Next up for Cardiff is a tough trip to high flying Watford.