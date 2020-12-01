Derby County drew 1-1 with Coventry City in the Championship, with Colin Kazim-Richards scoring his first for the club.

Wayne Rooney was again absent tonight, as the Rams almost claimed their second win of the season.

Still rooted at the foot of the Championship table it seemed like Kazim-Richards goal was going to give Derby the win late on.

But Gustavo Hamer would score Coventry’s equaliser in injury time and extend Derby’s winless run in the Championship to ten.

READ: Championship boss sacked last season ‘front-runner’ for Sunderland job

Kazim-Richards, now aged 34, shocked many when he joined Derby County in the last transfer window.

Formerly of Sheffield United, Kazim-Richards’ career has taken him throughout Europe and most recently to Mexico.

But after grabbing his first assist for the cub v Wycombe last time out, and tonight his first goal, fans are quickly starting to warm to the Turk.

Plenty of Derby fans took to Twitter to have their say, and here’s what they thought:

My love for Colin kazim Richards grows by the day🐐 — robbie p (@robertplant1998) December 1, 2020

Wayne Rooney grew up with posters of Colin Kazim-Richards on his bedroom wall — Jamie (@jamiep__) December 1, 2020

👏🏻 Colin Kazim-Richards appreciation post 👏🏻 Completely written off by everyone before he’d even signed for the club, now quickly becoming a fan favourite. A player who fights for the shirt. The perfect Chris Martin replacement. Truly a shrewd signing. #dcfc #dcfcfans pic.twitter.com/i3iVJBFlTT — Jacob Hackett (@jhackett__) December 1, 2020

Kazim-Richards brings something we have needed for so long — Billy Massey (@billymasseydcfc) December 1, 2020

And that is what you get with Colin Kazim-Richards, aggression, desire and determination. What a fantastic header from the Derby man. #DCFC 1-0 #CCFC#dcfc #dcfcfans — Tom Rodgers (@TomRodgersFJ) December 1, 2020

To all them Kazim haters BOOM #dcfc — Ryan Lees (@Leesy0591) December 1, 2020