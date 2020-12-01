Sunderland drew 1-1 with Burton Albion in League One tonight, with goalkeeper Remi Matthews coming under fire online.

The Black Cats went into this game managerless.

Phil Parkinson had been sacked following last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town, with first-team coach Andrew Taylor leading Sunderland into this one.

Midway into the second-half though, Sunderland would find themselves a goal behind thanks to Charles Vernam – the Burton man scored his second in as many owing to Remi Matthews’ efforts in goal.

READ: Championship boss sacked last season ‘front-runner’ for Sunderland job

Lee Burge has been replaced with Matthews for the previous four outings now but he’s come under scrutiny for his performance tonight.

Max Power would salvage a late point for Sunderland with his second of the season, but another disappointing draw for the club.

Plenty of Sunderland fans took to Twitter to blast Matthews after tonight’s result, and here’s what they had to say:

Remi Matthews gives Lee Camp a run for his money — Aiden Redman (@redman_aiden) December 1, 2020

Remi Matthews is worse than Lee Camp. Pass it on #safc — John (@returnoflemack) December 1, 2020

Why is Remi Matthews playing? I do not understand. — Sam (@SR19__) December 1, 2020

Oh my actual days hahaha release Remi Matthews https://t.co/TuLBydfAyb — Adam Carlin (@ACarlin22) December 1, 2020

Remi Matthews is our permanent Lee Camp #SAFC — Ethan (@EthanBailes123) December 1, 2020

My Nan is better than Remi Matthews. — H. (@23HPork) December 1, 2020

Remi Matthew’s wears Lee camp pyjamas — Adam Theaker (@adam_theaker) December 1, 2020