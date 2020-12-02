Sunderland’s patience with Phil Parkinson finally ran its course, Parkinson being sacked two days ago. He’d lasted just over a year in the Stadium of Light hotseat.

Now the manager search continues for the Black Cats as the Wearsiders look for their next man in charge. One man off the list is former boss Gus Poyet – reported by sources including Sky Sports.

Where Sunderland sit now

Where they sit, of course, is without a man in the hotseat – a guiding hand at the tiller. That will all be sorted in due course, the right man brought in to do the job of hopefully guiding the Black Cats out of League One.

On a more prosaic level, they sit 8th in the League table and they are just two points shy of the playoff places. They are winless in their last three games and that, combined with previous form was enough to see off Parkinson.

Poyet turns down chance to take reins at Sunderland

Sky Sports, in their article, state that Poyet is “not interested” in a return to Sunderland. Poyet was last at the club in 2015 – the Black Cats back then were a Premier League side.

Their article reflects that the Uruguayan 53-year-old was a leading candidate for the Theatre of Dreams job. However, they also say that their sources have informed them that “the Uruguayan would prefer not to drop down to the third tier of English football.”

Has Poyet got it right or wrong with Sunderland decision?

It’s a really difficult one is this. Poyet, you’d hope, would have the managerial nous to walk in and sort Sunderland out in a jiffy. Yet he’s chosen not to want to do so.

There was some noise across social media that a deal was pretty much sewn up. However, news that he is not interested means this supposed sense of assurance has come apart at the seams.

Sunderland were a big club; they are definitely one of the biggest clubs in League One. However, they are no longer a ‘big club’ per se and that’s likely one reason why he’s chosen not to climb aboard again. That and not wanting to drop into the third tier of English football.

