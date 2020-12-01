Barnsley claimed a 2-1 win away at Birmingham City in the Championship, but fans weren’t all that impressed with Alex Mowatt’s performance.

Valerien Ismael took his Barnsley side to Birmingham City having lost their last three in the league.

It was a sturdy first-half performance form the Tykes but one man stood out as something of a ‘passenger’ tonight – captain Alex Mowatt.

The Ex-Leeds United man has endured a season of speculation surrounding his future and was noticeably off the boil tonight.

READ: Championship boss sacked last season ‘front-runner’ for Sunderland job

Scott Hogan would give Birmingham the lead soon after the restart, but for goals from Cauley Woodrow and Callum Styles sealing the comeback.

Now having featured in all 15 of Barnsley’s Championship matches this season – scoring two – it looks like the 25-year-old might be in need of a recovery break.

He’s a quality player but tonight, his performance wasn’t up to scratch.

Plenty of Barnsley fans took to Twitter to have their say on the skipper, and here’s what they had to say:

Big Vic playing well, back three look tight, Styles oozing class again but Mowatt is a passenger — Ian Vodden (@ianvodden) December 1, 2020

mowatt been poor — Brett Flavell (@FlavellBrett) December 1, 2020

Glad you mentioned Mowatt I’m disappointed with him tonight — Clare (@Clare231965) December 1, 2020

Just lacking a clinical edge. Mowatt looks like he stayed up too late watching Netflix. Woodrow and Chaplin keep getting over excited in front of goal. Composure and a bit more effort and we will win this one with ease. — Joe Beardsall (@josephbeardsall) December 1, 2020

James for mowatt, if your not at the races get another horse !!! — SteveDonohoe (@SteveDonohoe2) December 1, 2020

I reckon Matty James will come on early in the second half (55-65mins) possibly for Mowatt who had looked a little tired so far. #barnsleyfc — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) December 1, 2020