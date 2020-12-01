QPR lost 2-1 at home to Bristol City in the Championship tonight, but summer signing Chris Willock still managed to impress fans.

Mark Warburton’s side went into this one in West London on the back of last week’s 2-1 defeat to neighbours Brentford.

It was another disappointing derby defeat but tonight started strongly – summer signing Rob Dickie headed home his first goal for the club on 12-minutes.

Chris Willock was the man to set the goal up, and the man who caught a lot watching fans’ eyes tonight.

Having joined form Benfica in the summer, the former Arsenal youngster has recently come into the starting line-up.

Warburton took his time in deploying Willock but now having started the last three games for QPR and largely impressing, his capture seems all the more promising.

Nahki Wells would score against his former club though, before assisting Adam Nagy for Bristol City’s eventual winner in the second-half.

Plenty of QPR fans took to Twitter to sing their praises for Willock after tonight’s performance, and here’s what they had to say:

Willock big big baller — Alex (@qprAL27) December 1, 2020

Different team with Willock in. He’s everywhere #QPR — Loftus Roads (@4EverQPR) December 1, 2020

Willock looking lively. — Kian G (@QPR_Kian) December 1, 2020

Willock is putting the work in to earn his starting XI spot! 👌 #QPR #QPRBRC — Kelly 🐰 (@Kelly_QPR) December 1, 2020

Good lord how was that not 2. Willock and BOS murdering them #QPR — Terry (@TerryArnoldDXB) December 1, 2020

I’m telling you, willock looks like he’s [email protected] his shell and is playing with confidence. He will play a big part this season. Goal pending. — Cole (@QprCole) December 1, 2020

There’s only one Chrissy Willock ! My man! @chriswillock Should have signed years ago — Reece 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Boothreece92) December 1, 2020