Bradford City had a fruitless visit to London last week in League Two, going down 1-0 to Leyton Orient. That left the Bantams just two places and two points above the drop-zone.

In tonight’s fixture, the West Yorkshire side entertain 2nd place Cheltenham Town – a side 13 points ahead of them at this early stage.

Three things to expect from Bradford City vs Cheltenham Town

1. Rotten form to continue

You don’t end up at the botton end of the table with a points total that only just keeps you out of the relegation places on the back of the odd bad result. Their last win came at the start of November against a beleagured Southend outfit. Since then, they’ve licked up a point vs Exeter but have lost their last two. In fact, in their last six league losses, City have scored just 1 goal and have conceded 10. Expect the bad run to continue.

2. Disjointed play and jigsaw defending

City look to have it all under control, then it seems to unravel in the final third of the field. That ‘killer ball’ is already dead before it gets anywhere near the opposition area. At the back, they are not the most assured of sides and that can be seen in their 17 goals conceded. The disjointed play and jigsaw defending against a side like Cheltenham will come back to haunt them tonight.

3. Could concede early and lose all shape

Stuart McCall will have likely pressed the idea that the Bantams need to maintain their shape against a flying Cheltenham outfit. However, should Stuart McCall’s side concede early then in could be a case of sayonara to shape and a backs-to-the-wall effort with a defensive unit that doesn’t convince at the best of times.

What will tonight's result be between Cheltenham Town and Bradford City?