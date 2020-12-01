Former Barnsley and Hearts boss Daniel Stendel has submitted an application for the vacant managers job at Sunderland.

The 46-year-old has submitted a formal application, reports Sunderland Echo.

It comes after Phil Parkinson’s sacking last weekend owing to a poor start this League One season – his final game was a 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town.

Several names have since been linked with the job.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie claimed there had been ‘dozens’ of applications in the first 24 hours of the job opening, with the likes of Danny Cowley being mentioned.

The former Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town boss has been out of work since his untimely sacking at the end of last season.

Another name in the mix was former Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook, and one time Black Cats boss Gus Poyet, who’s since been ruled out.

Now though, ex-Barnsley and Hearts boss Stendel is in the running.

He took the Barnsley job in 2018 and lasted well over a year, overseeing 66 games in charge and claiming a win percentage of 47%.

Barnsley sacked the German in October 2019 though, who was Hearts boss a moth later.

It was a short and unsuccessful spell lasting just seven months.

Sunderland fans might be coy on Stendel applying for the job – a relatively unproven manager off the back of a poor stint in Scotland, the board might look to other options first.