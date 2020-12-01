Huddersfield Town left it late last time out against Middlesbrough before clawing a victory and a vital three points. It was the Terriers first win in five games and it lifted them to a respectable 13th place.

Tonight, the West Yorkshire side are on their travels to Wales to face Cardiff City. It will be another tight game for Carlos Corberan’s men against the wily Neil Harris. The Bluebirds are coming off a 4-0 win over Luton last time out.

Three things to expect from Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City

1. Corberan’s ‘Bielsa-Lite’ style

When Carlos Corberan came to the John Smith’s Stadium from Leeds United, Terriers fans were right to be sceptical. However, grounded in an excellent system, Corberan has brought elements of that with him. Controlling the ball with the 2nd highest possession in the Championship, fans can expect to see a high-octane approach. This will include balls out to the wings and players streaming forward. This will pose Cardiff City problems.



2. Goals and some more goals

Huddersfield Town, under Corberan, are not shy in front of goal. Despite being 13th in the table, the Terriers are the Championship’s 7th highest scorers. Leading the pack is Josh Koromo with 4 goals, just behind him are veteran Frazier Campbell and Ajax loanee Carel Eiting on 3 goals apiece. Town have a habit of scoring, expect that to continue tonight.

3. A performance from Harry Toffolo

Left-back Toffolo joined the Terriers in mid-January 2020 from Lincoln City. In 19 games in his first half-season spell, Toffolo scored one goal and added two assists. He’s already bettered that this season with one goal and 5 assists from 14 games so far. It appears that Carlos COrberan’s system suits him.

What will be the score tonight in the Cardiff vs Huddersfield game?