Arsenal are believed to be hunting down the services of Norwich City star Emi Buendia, according to the Metro.

The 23-year-old was signed from Getafe back in the summer of 2018 as the Canaries began a new season in the Premier League. The tricky midfielder proved to be a key player for Daniel Farke’s side last year and has continued his impressive form in the Championship.

Buendia has played 10 games in the league so far this campaign scoring two goals and assisting a further five.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side are struggling in the Premier League this season and a lack of creativity up-front is one of the key reasons why.

Arsenal have been looking for a creative midfielder to step into the shoes of the huge void left by the figure of Mesut Ozil. The German remains at the club but has been out of favour under numerous managers for some time now.

The Gunners struggles are indicated clearly having managed just one goal from open play in their last nine hours of football. Something that would concern the most hardened Arsenal fan.

Arsenal were actively pursuing Lyon’s captain and playmaker Houssem Aouar in the summer. However, they were unable to secure a deal for the Frenchman and Buendia would represent a much more affordable purchase.

The Canaries are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Championship and have won eight of their 14 league games. If they continue this form they will make an instant return to the Premier League, something that will certainly increase the price of Buendia.

It is believed that any deal to sell their Argentinian talisman would depend on Norwich and their need to sell and Daniel Farke will be in no hurry to sell one of his top assets – especially with his club currently leading the Championship pack.