Middlesbrough confirmed via their official website that midfielder Paddy McNair signed a contract extension today, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Middlesbrough have been keen to commit several players’ long-term future to the club with the likes of Johnny Howson, Sam Folarin and Anfernee Dijksteel all signing new deals in recent weeks.

Today saw midfielder Paddy McNair put pen to paper on a new three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2024.

McNair signing a contract extension has come across very well online. Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the news with the midfielder having been the club’s best player in the early part of the season.

Best player this season, class news — Louis Coulton-Massey (@louisC_M) December 1, 2020

This fan wasn’t so confident that McNair will see out the remainder of his new contract and stated that he expects the Northern Ireland international to leave Middlesbrough as early as next season.

Mint this but probs go for decent money in the summer — karl chapman (@chappie2k4) December 1, 2020

This is the one I was most worried about. Undoubtedly could do it in the Premier League. Mint news UTFB!!! 🔴⚪ — James Huskinson (@Borolad_1986) December 1, 2020

This supporter called for the club’s next bit of contract business to be for striker Ashley Fletcher. The former-Manchester United forward’s current deal concludes at the end of the current season, meaning fans are hoping he commits his future soon.

Fletch next please — J.McBride FI trader (@mcbrideBoro) December 1, 2020

Huge news — Jamie McGowan (@Jamie_Mcgowan) December 1, 2020

McNair has racked up nearly 100 appearances for Middlesbrough since signing from League One side Sunderland back in 2017.

He has been used on the left of a back three so far this campaign and it has worked to full effect. Utilised alongside Dijksteel and Dael Fry, Middlesbrough have managed to keep the joint-highest amount of clean sheets in the division, alongside Wednesday’s opponents Swansea City.