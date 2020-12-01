Middlesbrough announced via their official website that midfielder Paddy McNair has committed his future to the club.

He has signed a contract extension keeping him at Middlesbrough until 2024. The Northern Ireland international has arguably been Boro’s best player this campaign and has been key to their early season successes.

Jonny Howson, Anfernee Dijksteel, and youngster Sam Folarin have all extended their stay in recent weeks and manager Neil Warnock is happy McNair has put pen to paper this afternoon.

“It’s another step in the right direction for the club,” said Warnock.

“We want to almost build a team around Paddy. He has excelled this season, and he’s loving every minute of it. It took him two seconds to agree to a new contract which I thought was fantastic.

“I’m absolutely delighted and this is another important step for the club for the future.”

The 25-year old joined the Teessiders in the summer of 2017 and there were question marks over his ability following the £5 million move from local rivals Sunderland. However, in the past couple of seasons he has really showed his worth.

This campaign, McNair has been utilised in a somewhat unfamiliar role in the centre of defence, but he has thrived and benefitted massively from this change in system and position.

He has primarily played alongside Dael Fry and Anfernee Dijksteel, also playing in an unfamiliar role, and McNair been a huge part of Boro having the second best defensive record in the division and sitting in 10th position as things stand.