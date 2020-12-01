According to the Lancashire Post, Preston North End have offered a new deal to long-serving defender Paul Huntington.

Huntington joins the list of key Preston North End players the club are looking to secure new contracts for.

Preston quartet Alan Browne, Daniel Johnson, Ben Davies and Ben Pearson are all out of contract next summer and are said to have been offered new deals by the Lilywhites.

PNE are said to be keen on keeping the experienced Huntington at Deepdale, with their intent shown by the reported contract offer.

Back in the side

After featuring just once in the first nine Championship games, Huntington has emerged back into Alex Neil’s Preston side in recent weeks. Overall, the 33-year-old has played in six league games, playing eight times across all competitions.

The former Newcastle United and Leeds United man’s appearances this season take him to a massive 289 games in a Preston shirt. Since joining in 2012, Huntington has scored 18 goals and laid on six assists.

Starring in Preston’s return to the Championship

In PNE’s promotion-winning campaign in the 2014/15 season, Huntington was named as the club’s Player of the Season. The centre-back helped keep an impressive 21 clean sheets in 47 games, also netting nine goals from defence.

Over to you

