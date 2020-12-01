Coventry City could be in line for a return to the Ricoh Arena as early as next season, with the club set to re-open talks with owners Wasps about a return to the stadium in the New Year, reports The Mirror.

The Sky Blues are sharing St Andrew’s for a second consecutive season due to an ongoing dispute with the ground’s owners and current tenants, rugby union side Wasps.

Coventry could extend their stay at St Andrew’s for another season under the terms of their arrangement with Birmingham, but it is understood that positive steps have been made to end the row with Wasps.

They have been hit hard by financial difficulties before the Coronavirus pandemic, announcing a £5million loss in the second half of 2019.

With Wasps unlikely to meet its current financial obligation due to the economic effects of the virus, Coventry are reportedly quietly confident of returning to the ground in time for the 2021/22 season.

The West Midlands club have struggled to get bums on seats last season before the pandemic struck, averaging crowds of approximately 6,000 people at St Andrew’s.

This is in contrast to the average of 12,363 people that watched Coventry matches at the Ricoh, which included 7,000 season-ticket holders.

Whatever happens, Coventry will hope it is only a short-term arrangement, with their plans to open an environmentally friendly stadium of their own at the University of Warwick.

The club has already been allocated an agricultural site on the main university campus, and will be responsible for its costs and receive all the revenues generated.

Coventry are in Championship action tonight away at bottom club Derby County, hoping to extend their unbeaten run to four games. Mark Robins’s side currently 20th in the table, three points above the relegation zone.