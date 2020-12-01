Former Coventry City man Andy Rose in in talks over re-signing for Vancouver Whitecaps, as per a report by the Province.

The midfielder looked like he was leaving the Major League Soccer side with it announced that he wasn’t being kept on for 2021. However, they could now keep in a dramatic u-turn.

Rose, who is 30 years old, joined the Canadian side in January 2019 and added some much needed experience into their ranks this past year.

Coach in the making…

Vancouver’s sporting director, Axel Schuster, has said: “There’s no question that we would like to keep him. We need experienced players who, on-and-off the pitch, have the quality to lead young players and to help us to grow. He’s one of those.”

He also added: “I see a coaching career for him coming. That’s for sure. He shows all the qualities. He showed this season in the moments where he didn’t get minutes that he’s still a very helpful player.”

Ex-Bristol City and Coventry City…

Rose was born in Bristol and started his career as a youngster at Bristol City. He left at the age of 18 to move to America and had spells at Seattle Wolves, Ventura County Fusion and Seattle Sounders before moving back to the UK in 2016 to join Coventry.

He played 40 games for the Sky Blues in all competitions during a year-and-a-half on the books there in League One.

Rose then had a stint in Scotland at Motherwell before Vancouver swooped to sign him last year. His time in Canada may not be over just yet.