As quoted by football.london, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said Derby County managerial candidate John Terry is “destined” for management.

Chelsea legend and current Aston Villa coach John Terry has been heavily linked with the vacant managerial post at Derby County.

The Rams are on the lookout for a new boss after sacking Philip Cocu earlier this season.

Terry vs Rooney

Recently, veteran playmaker Wayne Rooney – who is also interested in the job – has taken up the role as caretaker manager.

Reports have claimed that Terry and Rooney are leading contenders for the role as new owners look to appoint a new boss. Now, the aforementioned Terry has earned high praise from former teammate and ex-Derby boss Frank Lampard.

‘Destined for management’

Speaking on Terry’s links with the job at Pride Park, Chelsea manager Lampard has said his former teammate is “destined” for management, adding that it would be a “great opportunity” for him. He said:

“I think he is destined to be a manager. I think it is a great opportunity for him potentially if true.

“Derby is a great club and he will be an ambitious manager if it goes his way.”

John Terry’s coaching pedigree

Following his retirement, Terry has been working alongside Dean Smith with Aston Villa. He played a role in their return to the Premier League and helped maintain their status in the top flight.

With Terry said to be emerging as a frontrunner for the job, it will be interesting to see if Derby County look to bring the former England skipper in.

Over to you

