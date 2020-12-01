Vancouver Whitecaps are helping David Milinkovic find a new club, as per their official club website.

The Major League Soccer side are making changes to their squad with their 2020 season over.

Milinkovic, who is 26 years old, has spent the past year on loan with the Canadians from Hull City but has struggled to make an impact.

Not wanted…

The Whitecaps had an option to sign him on a permanent basis but have opted against it.

Milinkovic technically still has six months left on his contract with the Tigers but he has fallen way out of favour at the KCOM Stadium. Therefore, Vancouver are helping him find a new home this winter.

He joined Hull in 2018 from Italian outfit Genoa but has made just 12 appearances since for the Yorkshire side since then, scoring once.

The move to Vancouver almost 12 months ago gave him the opportunity to test himself in a new league but he struggled to impress in the MLS. He scored once in 16 games this past year.

What now…

Milinkovic could actually be a decent option for Hull in League One, but his chances of forcing his way their team during the second-half of this campaign are very slim.

Most signs point towards him finding a new club over the coming weeks but to where is yet to be known.

He has previously played in Scotland at Hearts and played for a few lower league sides in Italy in his early career. Perhaps they could be potential avenues for him to explore.



Will Milinkovic find a new club?