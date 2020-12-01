As per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, left-back Amari’i Bell is set to start for Blackburn Rovers with Barry Douglas out injured.

In the early stages of Blackburn Rovers’ 2-1 win over Barnsley, Bell was substituted on for Barry Douglas.

Bell’s return to action

Douglas was forced off with a muscle injury after just 14 minutes with the score still at 0-0. Bell saw out the game as goals from Adam Armstrong and Sam Gallagher secured all three points for Mowbray’s side.

The Lancashire Telegraph writes that Douglas is set for a short spell on the sidelines, opening the door for Bell to come into the starting 11. The former Fleetwood Town man hasn’t started since October 21st but looks set for a run in the side.

Amari’i Bell vs Barry Douglas

Bell and Douglas offer different options from left-back. While former Leeds United man Douglas offers a serious threat from crosses and set pieces, Bell is more mobile than the Scot.

Both have been out due to COVID-19 this season, with Bell playing eight times in the Championship and Douglas notching up five league appearances.

Bell, 26, has been with the Ewood Park club since January 2019. Since joining, he has notched up 87 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Summer signing Douglas – rated at £1.8m on Transfermarkt – has appeared five times for Blackburn across all competitions. In the process, the Scottish international has laid on one assist.

Over to you

Blackburn Rovers fans, when both fit, who would you rather have start at left-back? Bell or Douglas? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

