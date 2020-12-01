Watford striker Joao Pedro could be in line to sign a new contract, in what has been an impressive first full season for the Brazilian at Vicarage Road, reports Herts Live.

The 19-year-old arrived in Hertfordshire in January from Fluminense, and seems to have found his rhythm with the Hornets after five goals in 13 appearances.

The striker made a slow start to life in England after failing to find the net during his first five games during the tail end of last season, as Watford succumbed to relegation to the Championship.

But Pedro has made a rapid rise to prominence since the start of this campaign, and reports from Teamtalk suggest that Watford are hoping to tie him down to an even longer deal despite his current contract not due to expire until June 2025.

The reasoning behind the decision appears to be motivated by the fact that a number of clubs, including Liverpool, are closely monitoring his progress.

Head coach Vladimir Ivic has given Pedro a decent run-out in the team, and the Brazilian has seized his opportunity to become one of the league’s stand-out players to date.

He found the net in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Preston North End and was also on target in the 3-2, 3-1 and 1-0 victories over Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Luton Town.

It has been a solid start to the season for Ivic’s men, who sit third in the table and only two points adrift of league leaders Norwich City heading into Wednesday’s game away at Nottingham Forest.