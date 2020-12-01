Andre Gray has reportedly apologised for breaking lockdown rules for the second time this year, as per a report by the Watford Observer.

The 29-year-old had previously broken rules in June holding a large gathering for his birthday party during a period where Watford where struggling to survive in the Premier League, which they ended up failing to do.

Last night, footage emerged of him having a poker night with several people in his home, two days before the Hornets’ fixture against Nottingham Forest.

The former Burnley man will not be available after a hamstring injury he picked up against Preston North End on Saturday, which could also rule him out for weeks to come ahead of a busy Christmas schedule, but now he has more to worry about.

Watford fans have publicly taken to social media to voice their disappointment and frustration with their former club-record signing. Gray, off the back of an extremely poor performance at Ashton Gate on the Sky Sports cameras, already done himself no favours.

Since joining Vicarage Road, he has been a dividing factor between fans, as the majority of fans have tried to support him during his time in Hertfordshire. The Englishman had an excellent 18/19 season under Javi Gracia, scoring some vital goals to steer Watford to the FA Cup final, but that season Gracia got the best out of everyone.

After what can only be described as an unacceptable season last year, who hardly seemed to give off the impression that he was particularly bothered that Watford failed to stay up in the league, he has now brought more problems off the pitch to the club.

I personally have supported Andre during his time at Watford, but there are only so many excuses I can conjure up for him. The last one I have pulled out the draw is that in the Championship, with his excellent movement, he should be able to bag a lot of goals.

Yet that fails to look like the case, he has an excruciating lack of technical ability, he has lost a yard of pace and is currently a waste of time, money and space on and off the pitch.

He previously brought out a pathetic apology for breaking the rules who tried to excuse it, whilst youngster Domingos Quina took responsibility and has started to finally excel in a Watford kit, which only highlights Gray’s maturity.

I personally do not see how Gray’s Watford career can ever be re-ignited. This could be the end of the road for him here, a man who has never received glowing references from fans of any club he has been at. I will never go as far as to say that Gray has been a flop, but the time is now to shake hands and move on.