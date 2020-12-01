Former Nottingham Forest captain and current Aston Villa man Henri Lansbury is ‘unwanted’ at Aston Villa.

The 30-year-old was once a youngster at Arsenal.

After spells at all of Scunthorpe United, Watford, Norwich City and West Ham United he as offloaded – ahead of the 2012/13 season he signed for Nottingham Forest.

From there, Lansbury would go on to assert himself as one of the Championship’s best midfield players – his performance in the 2014/15 saw him score 10 goals in 39 Championship performances.

He amassed 150 appearances for Forest and scored a total of 33 goals in five seasons at the City Ground.

Aston Villa though would sign him in January 2017 for a reported fee of £3 million.

READ: PL outcast wanted by Sheffield Wednesday ‘could leave in January’, report suggests

Since, Lansbury has made just 41 league appearances for Villa – he played a bit-part role in their promotion from the Championship, managing just 10 Premier League appearances last time round.

Dean Smith is yet to use Lansbury in the Premier League this season following a summer of back-and-forth between the two – Smith was keen to ‘pay out’ Lansbury’s contract, but the midfielder rejected.

Birmingham Live have recently hinted that Lansbury – who earns a reported $40,000-a-week – could well be on the move in January.

READ: Championship boss sacked last season ‘front-runner’ for Sunderland job

In his time at Forest, Lansbury was one of the best and most dynamic midfielders. He could do everything from defensive work to scoring goals, but there’s proved to be too much competition for him at Villa.

Injury has played a part in his demise at the club – a Forest return seems unlikely but not implausible, a loan or even a free transfer to the Championship for Lansbury sounds very realistic though.