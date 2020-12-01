Speaking in his pre-match press conference this morning, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock spoke highly of their upcoming opposition Swansea City and one player in particular.

The two best defences in the division face off on Wednesday evening as Middlesbrough host Swansea City at the Riverside.

The Swans will be hoping to keep their unbeaten run going and extend it to four games, whereas Boro will be looking to get back to winning ways after their 3-2 loss to Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Speaking to the press today, Warnock spoke on Wednesday’s opponents and highlighted the importance of Andre Ayew, claiming he’s a ‘match for anyone’ in both the Championship and even the top tier too.

“Swansea probably got me the job here didn’t they, that was the game before I came,” he said in reference to previous boss Jonathan Woodgate’s last game in charge of Boro, as they lost 3-0 at home.

“By all accounts that was a comprehensive victory by them and they have won quite a lot this season. They have a good side and a good squad.

“They probably have the highest paid player in the league and one of the best forwards in Ayew who is a match for anyone in this league and the Premier League.”

Middlesbrough currently sit in 10th position going into the midweek fixtures and are three points off the Play Offs. On the other hand, Swansea are in fourth place, five points above Boro and two points off Norwich City in first.