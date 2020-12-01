Watford return to the Midlands tomorrow as they face Nottingham Forest for the first time since their 2015/2016 FA Cup campaign where The Hornets got the upper hand thanks to a last-minute Odion Ighalo goal.

Whilst the two are in the same division now, they both have very different short-term goals, as Watford are looking to build on an impressive 4-1 win against Preston North End to close the gap at the top, whilst Chris Hughton’s men are trying to stay afloat in the league come the end of the season.

Defence

A huge reason as to why Watford have picked up so many points this season is thanks to Ben Foster, or to call him by his full name, Ben ‘Cycling GK’ Foster. The former Manchester United keeper will definitely be starting in goal with a go-pro in the corner of the net.

Cathcart and Kabasele have started the last two fixtures, with Troost-Ekong and Wilmot missing out, as Vladimir Ivic continues to opt for a back four instead of the back-five he has used for the majority of the season.

However, I expect Troost-Ekong to come in for Cathcart, as the Nigerian international has been excellent since joining and Ivic will want to rotate.

With Ken Sema out, Kiko has played slightly out of position in left-back, whilst summer recruit Jeremy Ngakia has been given the game-time he has deserved of late at right back.

Midfield

Watford’s French starlet Etienne Capoue and youngster Dele-Bashiru remain sidelined, whilst Will Hughes and Tom Cleverley are both doubts for tomorrow’s fixture, with the former still waiting to make his first start this season.

This leaves for almost no other options than a midfield three of James Garner, Nathaniel Chalobah and Portuguese U-21 international Domingos Quina, which is not a bad midfield whatsoever.

The young midfield provides a lot of different qualities in midfield, especially with Quina now starting in his preferred position as a #10, who opened his account for the season on the weekend.

Attack

Club veteran Troy Deeney made his first start of the season and is even more likely to keep his place due to a hamstring picked up by his strike partner Andre Gray during the game.

Stipe Perica is match fit though, and Joao Pedro has the versatility to play out wide or in the middle, so options are aplenty for the Serbian manager.

I expect Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr to play out wide with Deeney in the middle. A brilliant front-three to watch, more so in the second division of English football.