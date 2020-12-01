Former Football League striker Jabo Ibehre has announced his retirement (see tweet below).

The experienced forward has hung up his boots at the age of 37.

Ibehre, who played for 10 clubs in his career, was released by Cambridge United at the end of last season and has now decided to call time on his playing days.

‘Forever grateful’…

His message on Twitter reads: “I’m gutted it ends through injury but it has been a dream, an honour and a privilege. I’d like to thank my family and friends for all the love, support and sacrifices along the way. I am forever grateful.”

The 6ft 4inc striker started his career at Leyton Orient and went onto make 243 appearances for their first-team, scoring 41 goals.

Interesting career…

Walsall lured him away from London in 2008 but his time with the Saddlers was short-lived with MK Dons snapping him up. He spent then four years with the Dons, one of which he spent out on loan at Southend United and Stockport County.

Ibehre was on the move again in 2012, this time on a permanent basis to Colchester United. He was a hit with the the U’s and fired 17 goals in 76 games.

Loan stints at Oldham Athletic and Barnsley followed for him before Carlisle United signed him five years. Ibehre scored a combined 31 goals for the Cumbrians before one final spell at Cambridge.

He was a goal scorer in the lower leagues and many fans of his former clubs will be reminiscing on his time there today.

