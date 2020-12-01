Aiden McGeady is a player that gets fans off their seat. The talented winger who represented Charlton Athletic, Preston North and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship still possesses all the skills to be a world class player.

The Irish international is unpredictable, he could ‘jink’ left or right and take on an opposition full-back. Some games McGeady would be unplayable, others he would struggle. Consistency is the main issue for the skilful Sunderland player.

Now 34, McGeady has played for Celtic, Spartak Moscow, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston, Sunderland and Charlton in his career. While at Scottish Premiership side Celtic FC the winger was considered to be one of the brightest prospects in world football.

He transferred to Russian outfit Spartak Moscow in 2010 on a deal close to £10 million before moving to Everton in 2014. After loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Preston, McGeady moved to Sunderland on a permanent deal in 2017. Last season, the winger signed on loan for Charlton where he made ten appearances.

Now still at Sunderland, McGeady has struggled for fitness and hasn’t made an appearance for the Black Cats so far this season. The Irish international has been capped 93 times for his country, scoring five goals.

McGeady was the type of individual who could produce a moment of magic to change a match. He had the potential to be a game-winner. Sometimes he would frustrate fans but there was no doubting his talent on the ball.

His set pieces and skills like the ‘McGeady spin’ would bring entertainment in the 90 minutes of a game. The silky winger will no doubt believe he could have made much more out of his career with the flair he acquires.