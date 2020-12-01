Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan has added to the excitement around Ajax loanee Carel Eiting and says the best is yet to come from the Dutchman, reports Yorkshire Live.

The Netherlands under-21 international arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium in September with the weight of high expectations on his shoulders, after progressing through the ranks at Ajax’s academy and having already made 31 first-team appearances for the Dutch giants.

But Eiting now seems to have settled into life in West Yorkshire, with three goals in the last four games, finding the net against Luton Town, Stoke City and Middlesbrough respectively after failing to register a goal or assist in his first seven appearances.

The 22-year-old appears to have benefited from being in a more advanced role in recent weeks, and Corberan believes Terriers fans are yet to see the best from the midfielder.

“I never think that we are watching the best of the team and I never think we are watching the best from the players,” Corberan said.

“The best from a player is when they are ready to adapt to any scenario and have impact in [several] games in a row. This is the challenge we have a team and the players have as players.”

The Spanish coach then commented on Eiting’s adaption process after playing in his native Holland, explaining how the fast-paced nature of the Championship provides him with a completely different challenge.

“He arrived playing in a different way, he arrived from a league where the football was different for him because he was dominating all the games.

“We are always trying to improve, he is trying to adapt, and we need to continue that process.”

The Town faithful will be hoping for more goals and assists from Eiting tonight when they face Neil Harris’s Cardiff City.

Huddersfield lie 13th in the table heading into the game in South Wales, one point and one place above the Bluebirds.

The aim will be to close the six-point gap between themselves the play-off places at the start of a gruelling festive schedule.