Chris Hughton will be determined to avoid four consecutive defeats as Nottingham Forest host Watford at the City Ground tomorrow night.

The 61-year-old made a good start in his tenure at Forest, but is on a run that will have him keeping an eye over his shoulder at the relegation zone, as his team sits just two points clear of Wycombe Wanderers in 22nd. Changes might have to be made to stop the rot.

Defence

Despite not keeping a clean sheet for almost a month, I expect an unchanged defence. Brice Samba has been ever-present in goal, solving a problematic position for Forest in recent years, so will start again in goal against the Hornets.

With Joe Worrall and Tyler Blackett out injured, the defensive options available are restricted, meaning an unchanged back four is likely.

Midfield

Luke Freeman and Samba Sow will not be match fit in time for the game against Watford, neither will Jack Colback, who will miss out after limping off against Swansea City. His replacement Harry Arter is likely to start alongside Ryan Yates in that holding midfield position.

Good news for Forest fans though, as Joe Lolley came on as a second-half substitution. He is exactly the type of player needed to help them get out of this rut, being one of the leading players in the division when in form, who was previously linked to his opponents when they were in the Premier League.

Attack

Last season’s top scorer Lewis Grabban, who scored 20 goals in all competitions, has failed to replicate that form. Even if the bearded dragon was available, Lyle Taylor has undoubtedly been a better option, so the former-Charlton Athletic striker will keep his place.

Nottingham Forest predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Samba; Christie, McKenna, Figueiredo, Ribeiro; Yates, Arter; Knockaert, Lolley, Ameobi; Taylor