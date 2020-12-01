Omar Bogle scored his first goal for Charlton Athletic in their win over Ipswich Town last time out.

The striker will be pleased to be off the mark for the Addicks and will look to build on it against MK Dons tomorrow.

Option for a further year…

Bogle, who is 27 years old, joined the London club on a free transfer in the last transfer window and penned a one-year deal. However, the League One side hold an option to extend his stay by a further year, as detailed on their official club website.

He will be hoping to make the Valley his long-term home after spending the last couple of seasons all over the place on loan with the likes of Peterborough United, Birmingham City, Portsmouth and ADO Den Haag.

READ: West Ham United have option to sign forgotten Watford man

‘I’m really pleased for him’…

His boss Lee Bowyer praised him at the weekend, as per their website: “Omar, coming off the bench, it was tough for him Tuesday [against Burton Albion]. I spoke to him yesterday and told him that he would need to be ready, it’s his first goal as well.

“All the other strikers had scored and he was the only one that hadn’t and I felt for him because he works so hard for the team and he’s getting bruises and batterings during those first 60 minutes before Chuks comes off the bench. A lot of that hard work goes unnoticed. I noticed it but a lot of people wouldn’t notice what he does for the team, so I am really pleased for him.”

READ: Carlisle United want to strike deal with defender



Hit form now?

He has proven in the past that he can score goals in the Football League and Charlton will be keen to get the best out of him in front of goal now.

The ex-Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City man scored 38 goals in 83 games for Grimsby Town to earn his move up the football pyramid a few years ago.

Tomorrow’s clash against the Dons is another big game for Bogle and Charlton as they look to close the gap on the automatic promotion places.

Who will win tomorrow?