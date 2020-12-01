Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, Swindon Town assistant boss Noel Hunt has said Tom Broadbent will be seen as a club hero for “a long, long time.”

Broadbent came on as a second-half substitute and was one of the goalscorers as Swindon Town beat rivals Oxford United in dramatic circumstances.

Oxford initially went ahead through Matty Taylor in the early stages of the first half. Later in the game, the Robins drew level through Broadbent in the 84th minute.

With 91 minutes on the clock, Swindon went ahead through Tyler Smith, going on to secure all three points.

High praise for Broadbent

After the game, Swindon Town assistant boss Noel Hunt moved to heap praise on the 28-year-old defender.

Former Reading, Leeds United and Portsmouth man Hunt said Broadbent’s derby day heroics will see him held as a Swindon hero for “a long, long time.’. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s a fairy tale for him. He’ll be known as a hero around here for a long, long time.

“He did well in the game the week before, but Jonathan Grounds comes back in and Tom comes out of the team. It’s very easy for players to go and sulk at that point, but he’s not that kind of character.

“He’s been great. He’s been full of life, we asked him to do a job and he bought into it straight away. That tells you all about him.

“To come on and impact things the way he did, it was great, and I’m delighted for him.”

Will Broadbent get a run in the team?

His appearance in the win over Oxford makes it three League One appearances in a row. This comes after not featuring in the first 12 League One games, so it will be interesting to see if Broadbent can go on to nail down a spot in the starting 11.

