Swansea City will face Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium as the only 7pm kick-off tomorrow night, with the visitors trying to put pressure on the three relegated teams from the Premier League last season, who all sit as the only teams above the South Welsh side.

Following a hard-fought away win on the Sky Sports cameras against Nottingham Forest, The Swans will want to earn themselves consecutive away wins, but Steve Cooper will want to manage the fitness of his players correctly.

Defence

You can have no complaints at Swansea’s defence this season, as they have conceded the least goals in the top four tiers in England (eight), but Boro have only conceded nine – a game to stick a tenner on under 1.5 goals I reckon.

Freddie Woodman has been excellent in his second season on loan in SA1 and will inevitably start in goal. With the three centre-halves, there is often room for versatility, but against Boro I think Cooper has to choose Marc Guehi, Ryan Bennett and Ben Cabango. Three natural leading centre-halves in the Championship, the best defence on and off the pitch in the EFL, in my opinion.

Midfield

Neil Warnock is known for creating a fort at the back, so Swansea City will need more creativity in the #10, so I expect Korey Smith to drop out the team for Yan Dhanda or Kasey Palmer. Jay Fulton’s physicality will be significant so I expect him to start alongside skipper Matt Grimes.

Bidwell has been a huge threat down the left as has Connor Roberts on the right, scoring the winner on Sunday, as the pair have moulded into wing-backs excellently. I think Cooper will start with the pair, but Naughton and Manning are excellent options to have if the Swans head coach wants to rotate.

Attack

Gykores and Garrick have returned since their isolation period, but neither are likely to start. It is not beyond the realms of possibility that Liam Cullen starts alongside Andre Ayew, but my bet is that Jamal Lowe and Ayew start up top together, with both impressing against Forest.

Swansea City predicted line-up (3-4-1-2): Woodman; Bennett, Cabango, Guehi; Bidwell, Fulton, Grimes, Roberts; Dhanda; Lowe, Ayew