Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is reportedly trying to secure the signing of former Nottingham Forest defender Matthew Bondswell, according to The Telegraph.

The highly rated left-back is currently signed to high flying German side Red Bull Leipzig but has been loaned out to Dutch outfit FC Dordrecht this season to gain vital experience.

He has appeared for the Dutch side on seven occasions this season but has been unable to help them climb off the foot of the table.

Bondswell began his career at Nottingham Forest where he spent eight years with the Championship side before Leipzig came calling.

The England youth international did not make a first team appearance for Forest but he was always highly regarded by the club.

Would Forest have known that Bondswell would demand such high attention just years after letting him join Leipzig? If they had kept hold of him they could be looking at a sizeable amount of money for the left-back.

Chelsea are not the only Premier League side who appear to be chasing the highly touted 18-year-old. West Ham are also said to be keen on bringing this talented full-back to London.

Bondswell is yet to break into the Leipzig first team but has made numerous appearances for the Under-17s and Under-19s – including three UEFA Youth League run outs.

Nottingham Forest star contemplating ‘next stage’ of his career

Although Bondswell is seen as a full-back he has also shown the versatility to be able to play as a centre-half and a left-midfielder. This ability to play anywhere in the back line and further forward if needed is certainly a star quality of the youngster.

Chelsea already have great options in the full-back positions though which includes young England duo Reece James and Ben Chilwell. Bondswell would have to bide his time at Chelsea but more chances could be provided at David Moyes’ West Ham side.

The Hammers have had trouble finding a solid left-back for some time now and with both Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku continuing to perform inconsistently this could open a door for the Leipzig man.

The January transfer window is just around the corner but in my opinion the youngster would be better off gaining experience out on loan at clubs before making a move to a high profile Premier League side.

Jadon Sancho has proved just how effective gaining experience abroad can be. I think Bondswell should bide his time and eventually his dream move will materialise.