QPR manager Mark Warburton says Hoops fans should only expect loan deals and free transfers in the upcoming January window, reports West London Sport.

Warburton hopes to bring in a centre-back and by looking at the Championship table, it is clear to see why defensive reinforcements are a priority with the Hoops having already leaked 20 goals in their 14 games to date.

But the Hoops boss is willing to send defender Conor Masterson out on loan for more first-team experience.

Ahead of tonight’s game against Bristol City, the Rangers manager looked to temper fans’ expectations of their potential transfer activity at Loftus Road.

“We’ll have to look at what funds are available,” Warburton said.

“More than likely we’ll be looking at free opportunities. Maybe a potential loan – we’ll wait and see.

“You obviously have your target list in various positions and you see what transpires from there.”

The former Rangers manager is also expecting a battle to keep some of his squad, as negotiations over Bright Osayi-Samuel’s new contract appear to have stalled, with the midfielder’s deal set to expire in the summer.

Warburton has previously used a hard-line stance in a similar situation with defender Ryan Manning, who was offloaded to Swansea City after refusing to sign a new deal.

Meanwhile, talented Morocco under-23 international Ilias Chair has caught the eye with 4 goals in 14 appearances so far this campaign.

“We’ll have to see if we can keep our players as well,” Warburton admitted.

“We’ve got one or two young players I’m sure are attracting interest.”

Rangers head into tonight’s match with the Robins looking to improve on a patchy run of form that has seen them pick up just one win in their last four games.