National League side Hartlepool United have confirmed the signing of former Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool defender Joe Bunney on their official club website.

Earlier this year, defender Joe Bunney departed Bolton Wanderers before linking up with Matlock Town. Now, it has been confirmed that the 27-year-old is on the move again.

National League side Hartlepool Town confirmed the arrival of the former Blackpool man on Tuesday afternoon. Bunney has signed for the Pools on a short-term deal, coming in to help the Pools during the hectic Christmas schedule.

Football League pedigree

Left-back Bunney has plenty of Football League experience under his belt. Having spent time with Northwich Victoria, Bunney moved to Rochdale, where he remained for a little under five years.

After leaving the Dale in January 2018, Bunney has gone on to play for Northampton, Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor expressed his delight at Bunney’s arrival.

Here’s what Challinor had to say

“Delighted to sign Joe at what is a very busy period for ourselves. His quality, experience and flexibility to play in various positions will be a big plus to the squad.

In the sessions he’s been with us you can already see that he’ll fit in seamlessly.”

