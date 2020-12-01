Sheffield United’s Kean Bryan has been tipped for a January exit, and one report suggests that he could be available for ‘nothing’ – should Rotherham United take a look?

The 24-year-old is a product of the Manchester City youth academy.

Having enjoyed loan spells with the likes of Bury, Oldham Athletic and Bolton Wanderers, he joined Sheffield United in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer, signing a three year deal.

Since his arrival though, Bryan has made just five appearances in all competitions for the club – he made his Premier League debut last weekend v West Brom.

READ: PL outcast wanted by Sheffield Wednesday ‘could leave in January’, report suggests

A report from Examiner Live earlier in the month claimed that Bryan could be moved on in January, and that United are ‘not likely to command a fee’.

Rotherham then – based just down the road in South Yorkshire – could be the ideal next destination for Bryan.

Having made his Premier League debut recently, he may well come into his own in the build-up to Christmas and be unavailable for a loan or transfer.

But Chris Wilder had thrust Bryan in as something of a wildcard, bringing him off after little-over an hour of play.

READ: Championship manager sacked last season ‘front-runner’ for Sunderland job

It still seems likely that Bryan is surplus-to-requirements at Bramall Lane, and so a January departure is still a likely outcome.

A midfielder, Bryan is a player who’s shown a lot of energy on the pitch, and versatility having filled out in a defensive role v West Brom.

Rotherham could use some versatility as they look to fend off relegation back into League One, and a loan move – or ideally, a free transfer – for Bryan could proved a good bit of business for Paul Warne and Rotherham.