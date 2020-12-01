QPR manager Mark Warburton is looking to recruit in the January transfer window, but admits he’ll be ‘restricted to the loan and free markets’.

Earlier in the month, Warburton expressed his interest in signing a defender in the upcoming transfer window, with Conor Masterson likely to head out on loan.

It comes after another season of defensive downfall at QPR.

Rob Dickie was signed in the summer and has so far proved a hit with fans, but another name who QPR were linked with was Fulham’s Michael Hector.

A loan deal was rumoured to be on the cards and Warburton could well reignite his interest in the Fulham defender, who’s featured just three times in the Premier League this season.

Formerly of Chelsea, Reading, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday amongst others, Hector proved a worthy player in Fulham’s promotion-winning season last time round.

He arrived midway through the campaign following a belated move from Chelsea.

In the second-half of last season he featured 23 times in the Championship and play-offs, helping Fulham beat Brentford in the final to secure an immediate return under Scott Parker.

Now though, Hector has become an outcast with the arrivals of Joachim Andersen Abdul Adarabioyo and Ola Aina in defence.

QPR then could recruit a Championship-quality defender in Hector.

He’d likely be available for a loan move given his lack of involvement and being based in West London, the move makes all the more sense.