Swindon Town travel to Cheshire tonight to take on Crewe Alexandra.

The Robins go into the game on a high after their dramatic win over rivals Oxford United last time out.

Late goals from Tom Broadbent and Tyler Smith gave them a valuable 2-1 win over the U’s.

Mixed start…

It has been a mixed start for John Sheridan as Swindon boss. His side conceded six in their opening two games but have started to tighten their defence in their last three outings.

They are currently 16th in the league and are six points above the relegation zone.

READ: West Ham United have option to sign forgotten Watford man

Railwaymen on track…

Crewe is a tough test for the Wiltshire outfit and are no pushovers. They are level on points with their opponents going into the match this evening.

The Railwaymen were promoted alongside Swindon from League Two last term and both have made steady starts to the campaign.

READ: Carlisle United want to strike deal with defender

Injury update…

In terms of injuries, the Robins’ assistant boss Noel Hunt has said it’s the same old for his side, as per a report the Swindon Advertiser: “It’s pretty much the same as before Oxford, i think. It was a very, very light session today with people just assessing things, and us making sure everyone was in the building. We won’t know too much until Tuesday morning.”

Here is a predicted starting XI for them tonight-

Goalkeeper- Matej Kovar

Defence- Paul Caddis, Akinwale Odimayo, Tom Broadbent, Jonathan Grounds, Dion Donohue

Midfield- Jordan Stevens, Anthony Grant, Matt Smith, Joel Grant

Attack- Tyler Smith

In other Swindon news, The72 looked at three players they need to sort new deals out for.

Who will win tonight?