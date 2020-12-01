Craig Dawson is yet to play for West Ham United since his loan move from Watford.

The Hammers brought him in on loan from the Hornets to add more experience and depth to their defensive department.

Option to buy…

David Moyes’ side have an option to buy him on a permanent basis, as per BBC Sport when he signed in October, and have a decision to make on whether he has a future at the club.

West Ham may be reluctant to purchase him due to his lack of game time, but there is no doubt he is a useful player to have in the squad if called upon.

Dawson, who is 30 years old, only moved to Watford in 2019 but couldn’t prevent the Hertfordshire side getting relegated to the Championship in his first season at the club.

Experienced…

The experienced centre-back started his career in non-league with Radcliffe Borough before he was snapped up by Rochdale in 2009. After an impressive campaign with them in League Two, West Brom signed him in August 2010 but loaned him back out to Rochdale. Dawson scored a combined 22 goals from defence in his two seasons with the Dale.

He had a brief loan stint at Bolton Wanderers in 2013 before establishing himself as a key player at the Hawthorns.

Dawson spent nine years in the Midlands, making 225 appearances and chipping in with 15 goals.

West Ham is his home for now and he will be looking to get some minutes over the festive period.

Will West Ham use their option to buy Dawson?