Brighton & Hove Albion’s Jayson Molumby could be heading towards a January loan deal, with Millwall having remained keen on his return.

The 21-year-old got his first taste of first-team football at The Den last season.

He featured 36 times in the Championship for Millwall – first under Neil Harris and then Gary Rowett.

Amongst Millwall fans, Molumby proved a hit – the Irishman featured in the heart of midfield and gave some battling performances to help Millwall to a reputable 8th-place finish.

He returned to Brighton in the summer with hopes of rejoining their first-team but since, Graham Potter has handed him just a handful of appearances, with one coming in the Premier League.

Still, he remains an exciting player, and Brighton and Hove Independent believe that Molumby could well be heading for a loan deal in January.

Millwall didn’t hold back in citing their desire to bring Molumby back to The Den this season.

Now a Republic of Ireland international, Molumby is a player who needs to be playing regular first-team football and a return to Millwall for the second-half of this season is not beyond imagination.

He knows the club. He knows Gary Rowett and vice-versa – Brighton though have come across as stubborn when it comes to Molumby and Millwall.

This first-half season has been a dent in his progression, but Potter will surely look to give him experience in the New Year, and Millwall would be the ideal place.