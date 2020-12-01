Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton could be on the move this January, suggests Brighton and Hove Independent.

The 25-year-old featured in all 46 of Blackburn Rovers’ Championship games last season.

He spent the season on loan at Ewood Park and thoroughly impressed Rovers fans, before returning to Brighton in the summer.

Unfortunately for Walton, he picked up an injury in pre-season which would see him sidelined for the start of he campaign, but he’s since recovered and has turned out for the development squad.

Now though, Brighton and Hove Independent believe that Walton could be one of a number of player who might be moved on in January.

Sheffield Wednesday have this month been linked with Walton.

It came under Garry Monk’s tenure but after Tony Pulis has come in, and brought back Keiren Westwood only for him to pick up an injury, he could yet to turn Walton.

He showed last season that he’s a goalkeeper capable of competing at this level.

Pulis has several at his disposal in the now sidelined Westwood, with Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson sharing the back-up role.

Neither have managed to make the no.1 spot their own when given the chance though, and Pulis could well be lining up a goalkeeper in the New Year.

Walton would be an ideal candidate to come into the club – likely on loan until the end of the season and potentially with a view to a permanent deal.

It’d be interesting to see how Pulis now handles his goalkeeping dilemma.