Wigan Athletic have had a late bidder to save the club – banker and bitcoin mogul Jonathan Rowland.

The club, sitting at the foot of the League One table after their unfortunate Championship demise last season, are on the brink on being taken over.

It comes after a scandal emerged last season involving sports betting, and Wigan’s relegation.

The Sun are now reporting that Rowland – a man worth upwards of £600 million – has come in with a last-gasp bid to save the club, amid their ongoing ‘Spanish takeover’.

Alan Nixon of The Sun writes that Rowland is ‘willing to fund a bid out together by Ray Ranson and Darren Royle’ – the latter being a former chairman of the club.

He also goes on to report that Wigan need at least £3 million in funding to get out of administration, and a ‘further £5 million to convince the EFL of their longevity’.

Rowland has connections with the Royal family and was one of Britain’s leading names through the ‘IT boom’ of the 1990s.

Unknown to football, Rowland could yet buy out Wigan, clear their debts and set the club back on the right track after what’s proved to be a horrendous year for the Lancashire club.

Now under the management of Leam Richardson, Wigan remain rooted to the foot of the League One table, with five points separating them from safety.

They head to play-off hopefuls Lincoln City tonight.