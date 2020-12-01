Carlisle United want to seal a deal to keep Rhys Bennett at the club until the end of the season, as per a report by the News and Star.

The defender joined the Cumbrians last month and has impressed for the League Two side.

Bennett, who is 29 years old, has injected some experience into their backline over recent weeks.

Shrewd signing…

He was released by Peterborough United at the end of last season and had to bide his time as a free agent before Carlisle took a punt on him.

‘I want him to stay’…

They now want him to stay, with their boss Chris Beech saying: “I want him to stay and I know he’s enjoying himself. It will be put on the club’s toes and we’ll have to try our best to service something if it makes us valuable and better.

“I think he does. So we’ll have to get to those conversations at the right moment in time.”

Bennett started his senior career at Bolton Wanderers but never made a first-team appearance for the Trotters, mainly due to the fact they were in the Premier League when he was there.

The defender has racked up over 300 appearances so far in his career with spells at Rochdale, Mansfield Town and Peterborough in the past.

He has made five appearances for far for Carlisle and has scored once. His deal at Brunton Park expires in January but they want him to stick around.

