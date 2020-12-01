Liverpool forward Liam Millar was linked with a move to the Football League in the last transfer window.

The Canadian international could now seek to leave Anfield in January for more first-team opportunities.

London calling?

Millar, who is 21 years old, was linked with London duo Charlton Athletic and Millwall, as covered by The72, as well as QPR.

He is unlikely to ever break into the Liverpool senior side and needs to depart for the sake of his career.

Millar would benefit a lot more from playing senior football, as opposed to just Under-23’s for the current Premier League champions.

He moved to England when he was 13 and initially linked up with the academy at Fulham. He then moved to Liverpool in July 2016.

Millar was handed his first and only first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side in February in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

Kilmarnock experience…

He spent two campaigns on loan at Kilmarnock and made a combined 36 appearances for the Scottish Premiership, chipping in with two goals and will be wanting that taste of regular football again.

Millar is a decent option to the likes of Charlton, Millwall and QPR and would give all three something different going forward during the second-half of this season. There could also be other Football League sides monitoring his situation and he is a name to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.

Liverpool have a decision to make on his future, but most signs point towards a departure this winter.

Would you take Millar at your club?