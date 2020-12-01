Sunderland parted ways with Phil Parkinson over the weekend and since, the club have had ‘dozens’ of applications.

The Black Cats job is still a revered one in football.

A club that spent so long in the Premier League, has such a widespread and loyal fan-base and the stadium to match, has been subjected to lower league football for the past few seasons.

Fans were at an impasse with Parkinson.

His football was dire, boring and taking them nowhere. His sacking was timely and met with a warm response from fans, but who might be the right man to replace Parkinson?

One man who became a ‘front-runner’ for the vacancy yesterday was former Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley.

Alongside brother Nicky, he had guided Lincoln to two promotions and an EFL Trophy victory as well.

Taking the Huddersfield Town job shortly after the start of last season, he would eventually steer the club from relegation, only to be sacked before the end of the campaign.

It was news that shook the Championship and he’s remained out-of-work since.

Another candidate with similar experience, and who’s also available is ex-Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook.

He’s won both the League Two title with Portsmouth and the League One title with Wigan, having guided the Latics to a mid-table finish last season.

His side were relegated duo to a points deduction though and soon after, Cook would leave his post.

Both he and Danny Cowley have become early candidates for the Sunderland job, and the club ‘need not’ look beyond these two names.

Both fresh out of the game and both with relevant experience. Either one would be a huge scoop for Sunderland and an appointment that would likely sit well with fans.

Given the pending takeover and the ongoing pitch matters, an appointment needs to be made soon, but it can’t be one that’s rushed.