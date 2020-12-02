Charlton Athletic will be looking to close the gap on the automatic promotion places in League One with a win over MK Dons tonight.

The Addicks got back to winning ways last time out against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Lee Bowyer’s side ran out easy winners at Portman Road, with younger Albie Morgan and Omar Bogle on the scoresheet.

They had lost 4-2 to Burton Albion before their trip to East Anglia so will be pleased to have got the response they needed.

Bowyer told their website after that game: “We’re moving in the right direction. There is a long way to go. I am looking forward to Wednesday, to getting back home, it feels like we’ve been on the road for a long time.”

The London side are currently sat in 3rd place in the league after a strong start to the season. They are two points behind Peterborough United in 2nd with a game in hand, and four points off top of the tree Hull City.

Tonight is tough game for Charlton and MK Dons are no pushovers. Russell Martin’s men like to keep the ball and are a threat with Cameron Jerome up front.

However, the Dons have shown to be defensively fragile so Bowyer’s men will be eager to exploit this.

Here is a predicted starting XI for the hosts-

Goalkeeper- Ben Amos

Defence- Chris Gunter, Jason Pearce, Darren Pratley, Ian Maatsen

Midfield- Andrew Shinnie, Ben Watson, Albie Morgan, Jonny Williams (just in front)

Attack- Omar Bogle, Chuks Aneke

Who will win?