Watford striker Andre Gray was reported to have held an ‘illegal poker party’ over the weekend, something the 29-year-old has since apologised for.

Gray has been a contested player ever since his 2017 arrival at Vicarage Road.

The striker once of Luton Town, Brentford and Burnley is in his fourth season at the no Championship club, but he’s not lived up to the early hype that he once promised.

At the weekend, The Sun reported Gray to be holding an ‘illegal poker party’ as per the rules of the ongoing lockdown.

“On Saturday evening I hosted a small gathering at my home. In hindsight, it was incredibly naïve to do so and is deeply regrettable,” Gray told The Sun last night.

“I would like to wholeheartedly apologise.”

The news doesn’t bode well for Gray.

He’s already on the peripheries of the first-team this season having featured in less than half of Watford’s Championship games this season.

The 29-year-old striker has made just six Championship appearances and scored once, adding to his 23 Premier League appearances and two goals last time round.

Fans were hopeful that they’d see a lot more of Gray in the Championship.

He made his name in the Football League and only five or so years ago was he scoring goals for fun in this level.

Now though, fans are likely to start growing tiresome of Gray – his performances are abject and he’s often making these kind of headlines.

Watford will look to stretch their unbeaten run to six when they travel to Nottingham Forest tomorrow night, and aim to climb into the top-two of the Championship.