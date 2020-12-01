QPR boss Mark Warburton has insisted that he’ll ‘remain firm’ over the contract situation regarding Bright Osayi-Samuel, with the 22-year-old set to be offered a renewal amid links to Burnley, Celtic and Leeds United.

The winger was a wanted man last summer.

He looked set for a Belgian move with Club Brugge, but for him to reject the offer at the last.

The Premier League was his preferred destination and a number of clubs were involved; West Brom and Burnley were two names touted, whilst Leeds United were also in the race.

With his contract expiring in the summer, Osayi-Samuel is therefore able to enter pre-contract negotiations with suitors from January.

QPR have been trying to tie him down to a new deal as to avoid losing him on the free, but Warburton explained how talks are ‘still ongoing’.

“There are always things that crop up and occur. At times you hit a stalemate in certain discussions and negotiations,” Warburton told West London Sport.

“But the talking goes on. We just have to wait and see what happens. Offers will be made and discussions are ongoing.

“There is and that always happens in any business. Sometimes you have to be strong and firm. QPR will do what’s best for QPR. We have to.

“We have to look after QPR and although there might be some short-term pain, I think it’s longer-term gain.”

Osayi-Samuel has been in fine form of late.

He’s two goals and an assist in his last two outings, after what was a slow start to the new Championship season.

But he’s back underway now and looking like he’s hitting his best form once again.

A fine player at Championship level and another player who QPR have developed well – it’d be a crying shame if he were to fall out with the club, and leave for nothing.