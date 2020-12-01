Huddersfield Town travel to the Welsh capital tonight to take on Cardiff City, in what promises to be an exciting encounter in Wales.

The Terriers come in to the game, off the back of an impressive victory over Middlesbrough at the weekend.

The Yorkshire side showed real mentality in that game to see off a tough Boro side, and such is the extent of the Championship the games don’t get any easier.

For the match Huddersfield’s coach Carlos Corberan, will still be without first choice right back Pipa, who he expects will be back for the QPR game on Saturday.

It’s expected that Juninho Bacuna will retain the right back spot in his place, and set up a tasty match-up with his brother Leandro.

The Terriers will also be without Richard Stearman who suffered a pulled hamstring in the game at the weekend.

Christopher Schindler is also a doubt, as he’s still recovering from Concussion he suffered after a clash with Wycombe’s Adebayo Akinfenwa a week ago.

Due to these injuries Rarmani Edmonds-Green is expected to start for the Terriers, alongside Naby Sarr at the back. The academy graduate impressed of the bench in the game against Northern rivals Middlesbrough.

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer completed a period of self isolation at the weekend, after a family member tested positive for Covid-19. He could start for the Terriers tomorrow.

Formation (4-3-3)

Hamer

Bacuna

Edmonds-Green

Sarr

Toffolo

O’Brien

Hogg

Eiting

Mbenza

Campbell

Koroma

If Huddersfield can weather an early storm from the hosts, chances will be their for them tomorrow. Josh Koroma has been crucial for them this season, likewise with Isaac Mbenza.

So the Bluebirds full backs will have their work cut out with them two tomorrow.

With both sides confident of the win, and only one point separating them in the league table, you would be wise to anticipate a close, hard-fought match in Wales tomorrow.