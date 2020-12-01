Eyebrows were raised when Bournemouth signed Dominic Solanke from Liverpool for £19 million in 2019.

The striker struggled to perform for the Cherries in the Premier League but has been in the goals for his side since they were relegated to the Championship this season.

To date, Solanke has contributed to five goals and four assists in fourteen appearances in the English second tier. At the weekend, the Bournemouth talisman scored the equalising goal for his team in their 2-2 draw away to Rotherham United.

He is set to start again tonight for the Cherries in their clash against Preston North End at the Vitality Stadium. This will earn Solanke his fifteenth appearance in the Championship this season, meaning he has featured in every game this campaign.

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall expressed his delight in how Solanke is performing for his side.

He told the Bournemouth Daily Echo: “I am absolutely delighted with Dom. Certainly since my time as manager, I couldn’t be more happier with the level of performance he’s given and the contribution he’s made to the team first and foremost – that’s what I have to look at.

“Dom’s contribution has been first-class. The goals were just almost the icing on the cake because his all-round play, his movement and how hard he works was there for everybody to see. I am absolutely delighted he is starting to score goals and Dom will just continue to get better, continue to score more goals and is certainly a huge part in what this football club achieves.”

Solanke has taken on the responsibility as being the main goal threat for his team after Callum Wilson departed for Newcastle United over the summer. Asked whether the striker was enjoying that responsibility, Tindall replied: “I think it’s important that you are given that opportunity to be able to go out there and showcase what you are all about.

“It’s very difficult to do it one game – then come out for two or three – then come on for 20 minutes and be a bit stop start. It’s difficult to showcase what type of player you are and to get into any type of rhythm.”

He continued, “I think Dom has got rhythm now in his game and he’s building good understanding of the individuals around him and how the team plays. He’s playing with confidence and that’s reflecting in his performances.

“For me there was never any doubt in how good a player Dominic Solanke was – it was just about having a consistent run of games to be able to show everybody what a quality player he is. He is doing that now and I can’t be any happier with the contribution he is making towards the team, for me as a manager.”

The ex-Liverpool and Chelsea man has ‘hit the ground running’ for Bournemouth this season and is showing the potential he posses. His side will be hopeful that the striker can continue to progress as a player this season and bag more goals along the way.

Bournemouth currently sit in second place on the Championship table and a win tonight would bring the Cherries to the top of the league ahead of Norwich’s game with Luton Town on Wednesday night.