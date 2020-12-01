QPR are prepared to offer their promising young winger Bright Osayi-Samuel with an ultimatum if he continues to stall over signing a new deal with the club according to West London Sport.

The 22-year-old appeared close to signing a new contract with the Hoops in October but talks continue to stall. Osayi-Samuel’s contract runs out next summer and QPR will be desperate not to lose him on a free transfer.

The winger played all 90 minutes in their last game in a 3-2 defeat to Brentford and has been a regular in nearly all match day squads.

Manager Mark Warburton will not want to lose such a key player to his side and he spoke about the current situation regarding the former Blackpool player.

He explained: “There are always things that crop up and occur. At times you hit a stalemate in certain discussions and negotiations.

“But the talking goes on. We just have to wait and see what happens. Offers will be made and discussions are ongoing.”

It is believed that QPR would be entitled to some sort of compensation if Osayi-Samuel did leave the club in the summer without having agreed anything with another club.

When a player of his quality becomes available though you would imagine that many suitors would come calling.

Warburton has confirmed that if no deal can be agreed there is likely to come a stage where he and the club will have to take a tough stance on the matter.

“There is and that always happens in any business” he said.

“Sometimes you have to be strong and firm. QPR will do what’s best for QPR. We have to.

“We have to look after QPR and although there might be some short-term pain, I think it’s longer-term gain.”

QPR will be hoping that Osayi-Samuel can score only his third goal of the season and guide Warburton’s side to a much needed victory over Bristol City tonight.

A win would put them back into contention of the high sort after play-offs.