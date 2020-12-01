Without doubt, Uruguayan international Edinson Cavani is still a massive player. That is why Manchester United brought him to the club after his release by PSG.

He almost single-handedly rescued Manchester United from certain defeat against Southampton at the weekend.

That is gone now. What is more current is the hot water he’s in regarding a social media post. Watford star Troy Deeney, speaking on talkSPORT argues that the authorities need to take a stance against him.

Edinson Cavani – what has he done

In the current climate, with racism being at the very fore of social commentary, you’d expect that global sport stars would be more than clued up on the nuances of words. Cavani, it seems wasn’t. Not with him posting the following response on Instagram (since deleted).

Cavani has issued a full apology for the use of the blanked-out term ‘negrito’ with the following posted on his official Twitter account:

The Sun’s Martin Lipton writes that Cavani is still facing a three-game ban for his comment. This comes DESPITE his apology and reasoned justification for posting what he did.

What Troy Deeney thinks

Watford striker Deeney, per talkSPORT, is adamant that Cavani deserves more than a three-match ban when authorities discuss the matter. He acknowledges that Cavani didn’t set out to cause offence, yet still thinks a more harsh punishment is needed.

“It’s never right, no matter which way you look at it.” “I just think when you write a message out, it’s considered, nine times out of ten, that you’ll proofread it before putting it out there because you don’t want to make yourself look an idiot.”

Deeney continues to point out that a longer ban that the standard three-match one must be issued. Commenting on this more speifically, the Hornets stalwart said:

“It’s a considered post. He’s written it out, thought about it, and he’s got people around him who would say, ‘I don’t think you should really do that’.”

Words, semantics and nuanced meanings

Whenever you look at words, and the power that they are loaded with, you are always going to enter into the realm of context, semantics and cultural use. A word in one culture doesn’t carry the same meaning and weight that it’s translation does in another.

Cavani’s use of ‘negrito’ was the very same word used by Uruguayan compatriot Luis Suarez to Manchester United star Patrice Evra in 2011. Aggravating circumstances then led to an eight-match ban for the Liverpool striker.

In his talkSPORT stint, Deeney thinks that more than a ban is needed and that Manchester United striker Cavani need this, plus more – compulsory education on the semantics of these words and the hurt carried with them.